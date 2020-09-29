John Henry CadretteMenomonee Falls - Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Age 80. Dear father of Michael (Jana), David (Tricia), Joseph (Brenda) and Jason (Erika). Loving grandfather of Kevin, Andrea, Katie, Mitchell, Laura and Bailey. Dear brother of Charles (Ruth) Cadrette. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.John was long time manager and later owner/operator of Wobig's Restaurant in Menomonee Falls, and served in the US Army. He will be missed by all who knew him.