Konkel, John Henry Age 88 of Hartford, formerly of West Bend, found peace on July 30, 2019. John proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Miller Container after 30 years. John is survived by seven children, Robert, Scott (Lori), David and Kristine (Scott) Dettmering; MaryLou Stampfl, Steven Indermuehle, and Stacy Holland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Miller and Sandra (Carsten) Andersen; two brothers, Jerome and Michael (Danielle); also survived by other relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his first wife, Birna and second wife, Patricia; son, Larry Indermuehle; brother, Lawrence Carter and one granddaughter. Memorial Service will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Mon., Aug. 5 at 7PM. Visitation from 5:30 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019