John Henry Van Gilder, MD
Elm Grove - John Henry Van Gilder passed away on December 2, 2019, shortly after spending a joyful Thanksgiving with his children and grandchildren.
John lived a long and happy life including a hardscrabble childhood as the son of a single mother (his dad died when John was 4), a mischievous stint as an early boys' member of a formerly all girls' school (Fond Du Lac St Mary's Springs), a 5-year tour in the US Navy, and a long career as a physician.
But John really only had one love in his life: Annabelle and their 5 children. Apart from his work hours, John could be found fishing, hunting, or attending sporting events with his kids, or dining or traveling with his beloved Ann. Ann went to her heavenly home in 2014, and John pined for her daily.
Undeterred, John forged friendships with his grandchildren and enjoyed any moment he had with them. And he (and his family) are so grateful for the late-in-life friendships with and kind attention of Dick and Paul (the "House Doctor").
John is predeceased by brothers and sisters and many friends and classmates. He is survived by children Sandy (Dave Rust), John (Mona Thoms), Mike (Sandra), Jane (Randy Vosters) and Tom (Connie), 15 grandchildren, and 3 great-granddaughters. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019