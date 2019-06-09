|
Esser, John Herman MD Entered into Eternal Life on June 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Longtime resident of Shorewood and Glendale. Beloved husband for 58 years of Sue (nee Son) Esser. Loving brother-in-law of Sally (Peter) Blommer, the late Richard and Roger Son. Further survived by nieces, nephews, their families and dear friends. John was a graduate of Northwestern University and its Medical School. He had proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After completing his Internship at Columbia Hospital he spent two years as an attending Physician on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona. Upon returning to Milwaukee, he completed his Residency in Internal Medicine, entered into Private Practice and practiced Internal Medicine for thirty six years. John was a longtime member of Heiliger Huegel Ski Club, Past Commodore of the Milwaukee Yacht Club, where he was involved for a long time in their Jr. Racing Program, and Past Vice-President of International Affairs for the International Lightning Class Association. Family and friends will gather to celebrate John's life on Tuesday, June 11, from 4:30 to 6:30PM, with a time of sharing at 5:30PM, at the Milwaukee Yacht Club, 1700 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. If desired, memorials in John's name may be made to the Milwaukee Yacht Club Sailing Foundation, 1700 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019