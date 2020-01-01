|
John Herman Schwartz
Brookfield - Dear husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at age 92. John follows his wife Suzanne of 65 years who passed away this last April. The beloved father of three: Lauren Schwartz, Dr. John B. (Karen) Schwartz and Anne (John) Zwicki. Very proud grandfather of John, Michael and Daniel Schwartz; and Patrick and Hannah Zwicki. In addition, a blessed great grandfather of John Beckett and Aria May. Raised in Oconto, Wisconsin, John proudly enlisted into the Marines during WWII and was always diligent in hanging the American flag as a proud veteran. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in accounting. Having played football for the Badgers, John was an avid football fan. He always enjoyed cheering on his beloved Badgers and Packers. John and Suzanne raised their family in Elm Grove for many years, moving to Detroit for 9 years, and then back to the Milwaukee area when John retired to be closer to family. His family will remember John working around his yard for hours, finding time to go fishing, humming along to Johnny Cash, reading the newspaper every morning without fail, his attention to detail, and enjoying time with friends and family. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife and son.
Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at the Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on January 4, 2020. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow. Gifts in John's memory may go to the Methodist church or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020