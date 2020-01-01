Services
Community United Methodist Chr
14700 Watertown Plank Rd
Elm Grove, WI 53122
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
14700 Watertown Plank Road
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
14700 Watertown Plank Road
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Herman Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Herman Schwartz Notice
John Herman Schwartz

Brookfield - Dear husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at age 92. John follows his wife Suzanne of 65 years who passed away this last April. The beloved father of three: Lauren Schwartz, Dr. John B. (Karen) Schwartz and Anne (John) Zwicki. Very proud grandfather of John, Michael and Daniel Schwartz; and Patrick and Hannah Zwicki. In addition, a blessed great grandfather of John Beckett and Aria May. Raised in Oconto, Wisconsin, John proudly enlisted into the Marines during WWII and was always diligent in hanging the American flag as a proud veteran. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in accounting. Having played football for the Badgers, John was an avid football fan. He always enjoyed cheering on his beloved Badgers and Packers. John and Suzanne raised their family in Elm Grove for many years, moving to Detroit for 9 years, and then back to the Milwaukee area when John retired to be closer to family. His family will remember John working around his yard for hours, finding time to go fishing, humming along to Johnny Cash, reading the newspaper every morning without fail, his attention to detail, and enjoying time with friends and family. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife and son.

Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at the Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on January 4, 2020. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow. Gifts in John's memory may go to the Methodist church or to a .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline