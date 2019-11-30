Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI
John Hollmann Notice
John Hollmann

Passed away on Friday, November 29th at the age of 66. Loving husband of Sandy (nee Leinberger). Beloved dad of Sarah (Dan) Schmidt and Erin (Brad) Johnson. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5th at the funeral home from 4pm-7pm, followed by the funeral service at 7pm. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

For full notice please see www.heritagefuneral.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
