John Howard MunchSt. Louis - John Howard Munch, age 82, died on August 23, 2020. A native of St. Louis, John was the oldest of five children and graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1956. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Swarthmore College ('60) and his PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin - Madison ('65). It was in Madison that he met Nancy Taggart, whom he married August 24, 1965, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Together, they raised two daughters, Melissa and Stephanie, in Kirkwood, MO.John began his professional career and ended it the same way--as a chemistry professor, first at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, and at the end of his career, at Meramec Community College in Kirkwood, MO. He served as a senior research chemist for more than 20 years in the interim for Petrolite Corporation in Webster Groves, MO. He was an avid runner, bicyclist, lover of classical music and good food and wine. He enjoyed traveling to Europe and to the family "Farm" in Door County, Wisconsin. In 2003, John and Nancy retired to Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan where he enjoyed being on the water sailing and spending time with his family.John is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters Melissa Munch Thompson (Chris) of Pewaukee, WI and Stephanie Munch (Jason Kinziger) of Waupaca, WI, and grandchildren Katherine, Lauren, William, Owen, Louisa, and Avis. John is also survived by two sisters: Mary (Dave) Fergesen, Neshanic Station, NJ and C. Susan Munch, Oley, PA, and two brothers: R. David (Ellie Karl) Munch, Seattle, WA, and Charles Munch (best friends Jane Furchgott and Ted Haglund), Lone Rock, WI.A private celebration of life will be held in memory of John at a future date. Memorials can be directed to Parkinson's Foundation, Door County Land Trust, Crossroads at Big Creek (Sturgeon Bay) or Midsummer's Music in Door County.