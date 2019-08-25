|
|
Augenstein, John J Augenstein, John J. "Jack" Passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 85 in Wauwatosa, WI. Born March 19, 1934 in Warren, OH to Otis and Genevieve (Griffin) Augenstein. He attended St. Mary's Elementary and High School in Warren, John Carroll University in Cleveland, Mt. St. Mary's Seminary, and Youngstown State University in Ohio. He received a Master of Education degree and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Kent State University. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, whom he married in June of 1959, having recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children: Donald (Shirley) of Canfield, OH; Karl (Michelle) of Oakland, CA; Diana (Michael Sperko) of Kent, OH; Nancy (Brad Allen) of Indianapolis, IN; and, Richard (Lynette) of Evans, GA. Preceding him in death was son Paul in 1991. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Cassandra, Bryce and Sam Allen of Indianapolis IN, and Richard and Emily Augenstein of Evans, GA. Jack began his 42-year career in education teaching sixth grade at St. Mary Elementary School in Warren, and subsequently taught at every level including graduate school. He spent 20 years at the Diocese of Youngstown, OH, retiring as Superintendent of Schools in 1985. Beginning the next phase of his career he joined the faculty at Marquette University, ultimately becoming Dean of the School of Education until his retirement in 2004. He was active in multiple educational and civic organizations including St. Benedict the Moor Parish and Meal Program, Sharp Literacy, and the Milwaukee Art Museum's education committee. The family would like to thank the staff of Harwood Place and Vitas hospice services for the care, support and love shown to Jack and his family during the final months of his life. Memorials can be made to St. Benedict the Moor Meal Program at Capuchin Community Services, PO Box 5830, Milwaukee WI 53205. Memorial Services will be held at Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm, Mass at 12:00pm immediately followed by a reception. Please see the full notice at our website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019