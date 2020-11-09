John J. BorkowskiFranklin - November 1st , 1939 - November 4th, 2020John Borkowski "Holmes" Suited up to take one last trail ride in the sky to meet up with his late wife on 11/4/2020.He was born and raised in Milwaukee WI. While attending Pulaski High school, he met the love of his life Gale. After graduating he entered the Army and was deployed to Germany. Gale and John were wed on Nov. 5th, 1966. John worked in the display and industrial finishing industry. John started Hy-Tek Finishing in 1985 and operated until his retirement in 2012. John also worked at Lowes in Franklin where he was popular for his weekly dishes he'd bring in for the team for 12 years. As John's health declined he left Lowes to finally relax.John enjoyed life up north in the Hayward/Cable area snowmobiling and fishing.Preceded in death by his wife Gale of 46 years, his Parents, 2 Brothers, 2 Sisters, and many Kitties which he held dear to his heart over the years.He is survived by his loving son Jason (Jessica)No service will be held as that is not what he wanted. He will be making one last trip up north with Gale to their favorite place. A celebration of their lives will be held at a later time for close family and friends.It was one hell of a ride Holmes. Till we ride again… Later… DORK.