Casper, John J. Aged 62, died peacefully after a long illness on June 27, 2019. John was predeceased by his father, Philip E. Casper and mother, Margaret S. (Panne) Casper. He is survived by brothers, Joseph (Ellen) Casper and Philip (Joan) Casper, and loving nieces and a nephew of Alexandria, VA. A native of Milwaukee, John graduated from Marquette University High School, where he was appointed to serve as Conclave Secretary/Treasurer and Stage Crew Manager. John served in the Society of Jesus (the "Jesuits") from 1974-1986. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Saint Louis University and a Master of Divinity degree from Regis College at the University of Toronto. John was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit honor society. Prior to the onset of health concerns, John taught English and Theology at Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, NE and held positions in sales and customer service at the First Wisconsin Bank and GE Medical in Milwaukee, WI; Streck, Inc. in Omaha, NE; and Omni Solutions Group, Inc. in Rockville, MD. John coached boys basketball at St. Robert Parish in Shorewood, WI, emphasizing good sportsmanship and man-to-man defense (not always in that order!). In recent years John was a commentator on several social media outlets on issues relating to public policy and social justice. Additionally, John was a devoted fan of Marquette University basketball and Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer football. His knowledge of history and the life and letters of Saint Paul enthralled his brothers and countless others whom he mentored. Always the teacher, John had a gift for expressing the small but powerful fact of history that would entice the listener into learning more about the subject. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's name to: St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee, www.svdpmilw.org, 9601 W. Silver Spring Drive Milwaukee, WI 53225-3301, Attn: Michelle Marin or to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, www.bbbsmilwaukee.org, 788 N. Jefferson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202, Attn: Amy Chionchio. A Mass will be celebrated at the Jesuit community chapel at St. Camillus retirement home, 10201 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30AM. Guests will be greeted beginning at 9:30AM. Following burial, a reception will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 7 to July 14, 2019