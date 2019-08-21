|
Czajka, Dr. John J. John is sorely missed by his family, friends, and the countless people whose lives he touched. He passed peacefully in hospice on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with family at his side. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, 53130, from 1:00 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM, followed immediately by a reception and celebration of life for family and friends. Private Inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery, Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Please see Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Journal or Harder Funeral Home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019