John J. Dondlinger
John J. Dondlinger age 78 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Father John Swing will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Lanark, Portage County. Friends may offer condolences on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time services at the funeral home.
Holly Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com