Fuchs, John J. Beloved husband of Elisabeth (nee Beck). Preceded in death by his parents Johann and Elisabeth Fuchs and his sister Katharina Frank. Survived by other relatives and friends in Hungary and Germany. Visitation Saturday, May 18th at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Drive from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. John was a member of Donauschwaben Senior Citizens.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019