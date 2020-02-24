Services
John J. Hauke


1947 - 2020
John J. Hauke Notice
John J. Hauke

Green Bay - John J. Hauke, age 72, of Green Bay, formerly of Iola, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, in Green Bay. John was born in Milwaukee on May 19, 1947, son of the late John and Rosemarie (Mohar) Hauke. He married Rosemarie Kretschmer on June 26, 1976 in Milwaukee. They later divorced.

He was an US Army Vietnam Veteran serving from 1967 until 1969. John had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers 139. John was a member of AA, Brewtown Cruisers, and American Legion Post 139. He loved old cars, car shows, hunting, fishing, cooking and grilling.

He is survived by his children: Daughters: Sue (Brandon) Oleniczak; Kerry (Paul) Schmitt and John (Katie) Hauke. Sisters: Rosemery (Jimmy G.) Whitehead and Barbara (Jerry) Collier 4 Grandchildren: Justin, Devin, Paytin, and Eastin; 2 Step Grandchildren: Lexi and Ava. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Adams and Frank Schicker his brother from another mother. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at NOON on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca with Father Xavier Santiago officating. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Interment will be in Central WI. Veterans Memorial Cemetery Town of Farmington, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given in John's name to the or to 4th HOOAH of Wisconsin.

Voie Funeral Home of Iola is assisting the family with arrangement.

Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Remember
