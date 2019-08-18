Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
1942 - 2019
John J. Herman Notice
Herman, John J. Entered heaven on August 14, 2019 at age 76. He was reunited with his late wife Debra. Loving father of Sara (Jason) Gierach, Justin (Elissa) Herman and Kendra (Marc) Moonen. Proud Papa of 6 grandchildren. Dear brother of Arlene. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his siblings Bridget, Dorothy, Evelyn, Mary, Jeanette, Phillip, and Jimmy. John was a proud long-time member of Local 183. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12-2:45pm. Celebration of Life at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . "Fly free with the purple martins Papa."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
