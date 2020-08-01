John J. HerroBrookfield - After a two-month battle with advanced pancreatic cancer, John Joseph Herro entered the Gates of Heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020, age 92 years. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice, and his children Beth (Mark) Rodwell and Joseph (Lynne) Herro. He was beloved Jhidoo to Mary (Tareq Alamr) Rodwell, John Rodwell and Eva Herro. He was the youngest of seven, preceded in death by brothers, Anton, Fred and Marshall and sisters, Ruth, Marie and Bernice. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.John was a middle school guidance director in the Milwaukee Public Schools for 33 years. He touched many lives including one of his hospice CNAs.John was a devoted and faithful servant to his beloved St. George Melkite Greek Catholic Church. At the time of his death, he was the oldest lifelong member. Now, Alice, at age 90, is.John loved gardening which provided his family and friends with bushels of tomatoes, cucumbers and raspberries every year. Each home he lived in miraculously grew a grape vine to provide for his delicious Lebanese cooking. John was an accomplished cook and a sharp card player. We know heaven rejoiced in welcoming him with a delicious Lebanese meal made by his sisters and a card game set up by his brothers-in-law and cousins.Our family is grateful for the dedicated staff at Season's Hospice Oak Creek for their gentle and dignified care of our dad as he completed his earthly journey.Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at ST. GEORGE MELKITE GREEK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1617 W. State St., Milwaukee. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will follow. A memorial meal will be planned at a later date to celebrate John's life.In lieu of flowers, memoriala to St. George are appreciated.Please note that due to the historic designation of St. George, the church is not handicap accessible and is not air-conditioned.