Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Klement Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

John J. Klement Jr. Notice
Klement, John J., Jr. Went to God on April 20, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Survived by his best friend and loving wife of 52 years Diana (Nee Kojis). Father of John (Jodi) Klement and Michael (Kim) Klement. Grandfather of Nick, Meghan, Josh, Hannah and Joey. Brother of Burnie (Rick) Becker and David (Jean) Klement. Brother-in-law of Betty Mathison and Jo-Ellen (Tony) Reeves. Also survived by other relatives and friends. John is a retired employee of M&I Bank for over 40 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War being apart of the 25th Infantry Division. John also enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and hunting. A memorial visitation will be held Fri., April 26 from 4:00PM-6:00PM at Mother of Perpetual Help (St. Aloysius Site: 1414 S. 93rd St. West Allis, WI 53214), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00PM. Private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. To receive this obit text 1843771 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now