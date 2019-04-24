|
Klement, John J., Jr. Went to God on April 20, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Survived by his best friend and loving wife of 52 years Diana (Nee Kojis). Father of John (Jodi) Klement and Michael (Kim) Klement. Grandfather of Nick, Meghan, Josh, Hannah and Joey. Brother of Burnie (Rick) Becker and David (Jean) Klement. Brother-in-law of Betty Mathison and Jo-Ellen (Tony) Reeves. Also survived by other relatives and friends. John is a retired employee of M&I Bank for over 40 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War being apart of the 25th Infantry Division. John also enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and hunting. A memorial visitation will be held Fri., April 26 from 4:00PM-6:00PM at Mother of Perpetual Help (St. Aloysius Site: 1414 S. 93rd St. West Allis, WI 53214), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00PM. Private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. To receive this obit text 1843771 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019