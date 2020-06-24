John J. GYSGT USMC (Ret) LembachMilwaukee - Found peace June 22, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Preceded in death by his daughter Melody Lembach and parents Clarence and Edna Lembach. Beloved dad of Heather (Tony) Wagner, Amanda Lembach and Jennifer Lembach. Loving grandpa of Jacqueline, Harrison and Melody. Further survived by a brother, sisters, many nieces, nephews other family and friends. Retired GYSGT USMC. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.