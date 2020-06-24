John J. Lembach Gysgt Usmc (Ret)
John J. GYSGT USMC (Ret) Lembach

Milwaukee - Found peace June 22, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Preceded in death by his daughter Melody Lembach and parents Clarence and Edna Lembach. Beloved dad of Heather (Tony) Wagner, Amanda Lembach and Jennifer Lembach. Loving grandpa of Jacqueline, Harrison and Melody. Further survived by a brother, sisters, many nieces, nephews other family and friends. Retired GYSGT USMC. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
JUN
30
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
