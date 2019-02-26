Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Born and raised in Calumet, Michigan. Jack passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving husband to Valerie for 57 years. Beloved father to Patrick (Margaret) Ninko, Michael (Christine) Ninko and Lynne (Steve) Paro. Devoted grandfather to Jimmy, Cory, Ryan, Jenna, Brandon and Hunter. Dear brother to AnnaMae (late Wayne) Lehto, Jim (Pat) Ninko and the late Judy (Jerry) Rota. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jack retired from Pabst Brewery after working there for over 30 years. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2nd from 11 AM to 1 PM with a service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
