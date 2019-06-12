|
|
Paruleski, John J. "Jack" Passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019, age 77. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Lois J. (nee Fillinger) and son-in-law Tom Hakes. Dear dad of Debbie (Tim) Fuerstenberg and Sheri Hakes (Burton Brown). Proud grandpa of Nikki (fiance Brad Schulz), Taylor, Jacob, and Jeremy. Jack is remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service at PINELAWN CEMETERY, Hwy. 100 & Capitol Dr., on Friday, June 14. Meet at the office at 1pm. Celebration of Jack's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Foundation or Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. Jack was a retiree of A. O. Smith with over 30 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019