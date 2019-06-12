Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
PINELAWN CEMETERY Meet at the office
Hwy. 100 & Capitol Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Paruleski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jack" Paruleski

Notice Condolences Flowers

John J. "Jack" Paruleski Notice
Paruleski, John J. "Jack" Passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019, age 77. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Lois J. (nee Fillinger) and son-in-law Tom Hakes. Dear dad of Debbie (Tim) Fuerstenberg and Sheri Hakes (Burton Brown). Proud grandpa of Nikki (fiance Brad Schulz), Taylor, Jacob, and Jeremy. Jack is remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service at PINELAWN CEMETERY, Hwy. 100 & Capitol Dr., on Friday, June 14. Meet at the office at 1pm. Celebration of Jack's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Foundation or Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. Jack was a retiree of A. O. Smith with over 30 years of service.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline