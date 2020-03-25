Services
Passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 at age 90 years. Beloved husband of Betty Ann (nee Heine) Posh. Dear father of John D. (Susan) Posh and Kathleen Posh. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Posh and Julie Posh (Chris) Dykstra. Fond brother of Donald G. (Annette) Posh. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Please check www.jelacicfuneralhome.com in the coming days for further information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
