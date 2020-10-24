John J. PriesgenHartford - age 83 passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Son of the late Anna (nee Meyer) and Benjamin; beloved husband of Janice R. (nee Hermann); loving father of John Raymond and Philip Russell Priesgen, and Ruthanne (Michael) Alolor; proud grandpa of Mitchell Vince Priesgen, Amanda Marie (Casey) Krieger, Justin Michael Alolor, Danielle Theresa, and Dawn Marie Priesgen and great-grandpa of Brody and Hayden; dear brother of Isabelle Butler and Cecilia Ramer and brother-in-law of Russell (Sally) Hermann and Deborah Pohlmann. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Visitation from 4:00 p.m.-6:00p.m. Private interment.