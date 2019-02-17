Ramm, John J. Passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 67. Loving husband of Maureen (nee Cauley) for 41 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Evelyn Rampacek. Proud father of Shelly (Christopher) Krocka. Loving Grandpa of Zach and Jace Krocka. Dear brother of David Rampacek. Uncle to Brian and Cherie Rampacek, Jill (Thomas) Shepherd, Dean Dahl and Justin Dahl. Brother-in-law to Donna Dahl. Also survived by great nieces and nephews and extended family. John was a graduate of Washington High School. John had several careers. From restaurant manager, to production manager, to driver, he was a dedicated worker. He was passionate about football and baseball and loved to discuss his home teams. He loved it when people praised his barbecuing skills. John was always trying to make people laugh and had a great sense of humor. He was also a fighter, having beat cancer in 2015. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12-3PM, followed by services and a celebration of his life at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sherman Cancer Care Fund, Elmbrook Memorial Foundation, 19333 West North Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53045 John, you will always be loved, remembered and missed.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019