John J. Russell
Town of Erin - age 74, passed away in the comfort of his son's and sister's care on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Son of the late Emily R. (nee Wiebeck), John C. "Jack" and Geraldine Russell; father of John Paul and Drew Russell; nephew of the late Robert "Calhoun" Russell; brother of Marilee Fuss and Maureen Russell, uncle of Ron (Kris) Russell and Karryn (Stuart) Mapes; and great uncle of Aaron, Nathan, Erin, Nicole, and Bradley. He is further survived by the mother of his boys Sue Russell (John Pankau), among other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Northbrook Church (4014 Highway 167, Richfield, WI 53076) with Visitation 4:00 - 5:45 p.m. Due to the current pandemic the family will require that guests wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials to BrookLink (12555 W. Burleigh Suite #3 Brookfield, WI 53005) or to a charity of one's choice
are appreciated. A celebration of life for John will be held at Druid Lake at a later date.