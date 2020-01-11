Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO PARISH
3100 W. Parnell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO PARISH
3100 W. Parnell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
John J. Sadowski Jr. Notice
John J. Sadowski Jr.

Oak Creek - Born To Eternal Life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband for 62 years of Mary (nee Kowalski) Sadowski. Father of the late Steven (Roxanne) Sadowski, James (America) Sadowski, and Cheryl (Jeff) Lesak. Cherished grandpa of eight grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Brother of Donald (the late Darleen) Sadowski, and Marion (the late Gerald) Clough. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation FRIDAY, January 17, 2020 from 9:00AM-11:00AM at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO PARISH 3100 W. Parnell Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Entombment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery.

John was the former Past President of the Oak Creek Lion's Club. He was also an avid fisherman, enjoyed golf, basketball, and football.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
