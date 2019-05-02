|
|
Valenti, John J. John J. Valenti unexpectedly left us on April 16, 2019 at the age of 92. He joins the love his life, Frances, his wife of over 58 years. He was kind, loyal and patient, and his quick wit brought smiles to all those he encountered. To Jeannine (Leonard) Machi and Denise (Charles) Valenti-Hein he was a devoted Father. He always made them feel safe and loved. He had an unparalleled ability to solve any problem. To Peter (Jessica) Machi, Ethel (John) Wu, John (Elizabeth) Machi, Vincent Machi, Lisa (Jamie) Valenti-Jordan, and Gabrielle (Kyle) Pollard, he was more than just a cherished grandfather- he was an expert pasta sauce maker, a joke teller and a wise sounding board. And as a great-grandfather to five "BIG" boys and three "beautiful princesses", he read countless stories, played catch, and was the perfect dance partner. He was an exceedingly generous member of his community, donating to any charity that sent a request. He proudly served his city and his country. He was an attorney, a Court Commissioner, a County Supervisor and a veteran of the US Navy during World War II. He will be remembered most of all for his kindness, his gentleness, and his profound love. While he will be painfully missed by all, we are comforted to know that he also joins his cherished parents, Vincent and Jennie, his dear sister Mary Ann, his beloved brothers Joseph, Amodeo, and Salvatore, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are welcomed to gather at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (3722 South 58th Street, Milwaukee) on Monday, April 29th beginning at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 with entombment immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery (3801 West Morgan Ave., Milwaukee).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019