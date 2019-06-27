Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Alexander Church
1568 W. Holt Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Alexander Church
"Jerry" Journeyed home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 88. John was born on June 2, 1931 to John David Kwapiszewski and Alice (nee Koceja) Kwapiszewski. John married his loving wife Shirley Barbara Kleinowski on Mother's Day; May 10, 1958. They shared 52 years of marriage together until her passing on February 14, 2011. Both are life long residents of Milwaukee's Southside. John is the father of three children: Curt, the late Scott and Jill (Allen)Bartell. Proud Grandfather of, Brandon Bartell and his sister Merissa (Jeffrey) Lauzon: two Great-Granddaughters Grace and Hope Lauzon. John is also survived by his beloved and cherished companion, Baby Button. John has one sibling: the late David (the late Margaret) Kwapiszewski. Through the years John was very fond of his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jerome and Arlen Roush, as well as John's nephew Allen Fisher. Thank you for all of the love and support they have given his family throughout the years. John was a Tool Room Machinist at the Briggs and Stratton Corporation for about 35 years until his retirement in 1994. John was happiest and will always miss the home he and his family built about 45 years ago on Little Green Lake, in Markesan, WI where so many happy family memories were made. Visitation at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Alexander Church, 1568 W. Holt Ave., on Monday, July 1 from 9:30 - 10:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. "I Love You More"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
