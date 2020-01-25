|
John Jerome Schendzielos
Brookfield - Schendzielos, John Jerome
Of Brookfield, WI . Born on September 11, 1925 to the late Martin and Agnes Schhendzielos, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 age 94yrs. He left his five loving children to join his beloved wife, Kathleen, his parents and eight brothers in eternal life.
John is survived by his five children, Daniel Schendzielos of Denver, CO, Karen (the late Deacon Gene) Brah of New Berlin, WI, Carleen Schendzielos of Sahuarita, AZ, Thomas (Kerry) Barrett of Wauwatosa, WI and Christine Schendzielos of Brookfield, WI . He is further survived by fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
John was a faithful Catholic, attending weekly Mass, who modeled Christian values for his children. He enjoyed boating throughout his life, that included fishing and taking his family out on the lakes. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, with friends and family. He was a very loving, humble, kind, generous and selfless Father to his children. He was the finest gentleman, who respected and was kind to all persons and always willing to help others in need, especially family. John served in the Navy during WWII on the Pacific Coast, proudly serving his country on the U.S.S. Fred T. Berry Destroyer. John's last career before retiring was a real estate agent.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church (18000 West Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI) from 9:30-10:45 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with Fr. Kenneth Augustine presiding. Private Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Slinger, WI.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020