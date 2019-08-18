|
|
Eisch PhD, John Joseph "Jack" Died at his home in Vestal, NY on June 29, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan (nee Scheuerell) Eisch, who he first met in kindergarten; three daughters - Karla Eisch (Vestal, NY), Paula (Doug) Cichon (Loudonville, NY), Amelia (Shae Padrick PhD) Eisch PhD (Swarthmore, PA), and son, Joseph (Robin) Eisch (Silver Spring, MD); two grandchildren Taylor Anne Cichon and Zachary Eisch Padrick, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Gladys (nee Riordan) Eisch, his daughter, Margy, and his sisters; Beverly Hanley and June Hinich. A native of Milwaukee, John received a BS from Marquette University (1952) and a PhD from Iowa State University in Chemistry (1956). He was a faculty member at several institutions (St. Louis University, University of Michigan, and Catholic University) before being hired at Binghamton University (NY, 1972) as Chairman of the Chemistry Department where he became Distinguished Professor at Binghamton University in 1983. Over his 40-year career, he graduated 50 PhD students, trained scores of other students, published 400 scientific articles, and served as expert witness in patent litigations. Recently he followed the US political scene closely, which caused him great distress, but his dogs (Ursi and Schatzi) were excellent antidotes. A Funeral Mass was held in Vestal, NY on July 3. Committal service of cremains next to his daughter, Margy, at St. Joseph's Cemetery will be on Saturday, August 24 at 11AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6380 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI. Memorial tributes can be made to the Dr. John J. Eisch Fellowship in Chemistry at Marquette University (https://www.marquette.edu/chemistry/graduate-awards.php) or can be mailed to Zilber Hall 421, PO Box 1881, Milwaukee WI 53201.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019