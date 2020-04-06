Resources
More Obituaries for John Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Fischer Notice
John Joseph Fischer

Milwaukee - John Joseph Fischer, 67, of Milwaukee, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

Funeral services TBA

John was born Milwaukee WI to John William and Elaine Fischer on October 3, 1953. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army. He loved the Green Bay Packers and Playing in his band. John's loved ones say that if he was sitting at a table, he was usually tapping his fingers like a drum. He loved movies and soul music the most. Smokey Robinson and John Lennon were his favorite.

John is preceded in death by his mother and father Elaine and John William, his brother Mike, and nephew Nathan Butzke.

John is survived by Sean Fischer and his wife Katie, Christopher Fischer, Kelli Winters and her husband Cory. His brother Kevin, his sisters Sherry Fischer, Katherine Tharp and Christine Butzke, Grandchildren, Allison, Anna, Ethan, River, and Kyle and niece Kaytie.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline