John Joseph Fischer
Milwaukee - John Joseph Fischer, 67, of Milwaukee, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Milwaukee Wisconsin.
Funeral services TBA
John was born Milwaukee WI to John William and Elaine Fischer on October 3, 1953. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army. He loved the Green Bay Packers and Playing in his band. John's loved ones say that if he was sitting at a table, he was usually tapping his fingers like a drum. He loved movies and soul music the most. Smokey Robinson and John Lennon were his favorite.
John is preceded in death by his mother and father Elaine and John William, his brother Mike, and nephew Nathan Butzke.
John is survived by Sean Fischer and his wife Katie, Christopher Fischer, Kelli Winters and her husband Cory. His brother Kevin, his sisters Sherry Fischer, Katherine Tharp and Christine Butzke, Grandchildren, Allison, Anna, Ethan, River, and Kyle and niece Kaytie.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020