John Joseph Lavin, Sr.
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Saturday October 19, 2019. Age 73. Loving husband of Charlotte (nee Pett) of 45 years. Proud father of Heather (David) Lorbiecki, Tara (Scott) Krueger and John (Elisa). Adoring grandfather of Harper, Quinn, Juliette and Sydney. Brother of Owen, Rita, Kathy, Mike and the late Mary Anne. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the funeral home, Friday October 25th, 4:00-7:00PM. Service will be held at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS CHURCH, N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd HWY 164, on Saturday October 26, 10:00AM. Burial Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019