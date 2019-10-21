Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Lavin Sr.

Add a Memory
John Joseph Lavin Sr. Notice
John Joseph Lavin, Sr.

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Saturday October 19, 2019. Age 73. Loving husband of Charlotte (nee Pett) of 45 years. Proud father of Heather (David) Lorbiecki, Tara (Scott) Krueger and John (Elisa). Adoring grandfather of Harper, Quinn, Juliette and Sydney. Brother of Owen, Rita, Kathy, Mike and the late Mary Anne. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home, Friday October 25th, 4:00-7:00PM. Service will be held at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS CHURCH, N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd HWY 164, on Saturday October 26, 10:00AM. Burial Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline