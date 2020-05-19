John Joseph Wehrley
1931 - 2020
John Joseph Wehrley

New Berlin - John Joseph Wehrley of New Berlin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 88. John was born in Milwaukee on September 13, 1931 to Alfred and Cecelia Wehrley.

John was preceded in death by his parents, by his brother, Bob, and his son, David (Jude). He is survived by his loving family: wife, Lois Wehrley (Laird) of 65 years; sister, Joan Wehrley; along with children; Gary Wehrley of New Berlin, WI and Jim Wehrley (Gray), Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren Jennifer Wehrley, Alexandra Wehrley (Charlie Berens), and Michael Wehrley; and great granddaughters.

He was devoted to his family and always put his family first. He worked many overtime hours to pay for all three of his sons' college education and make sure the family had wonderful summer vacations, usually at a cabin on the lake. John loved gardening, chess, and woodworking. He was always a happy and content person with a great laugh and sense of humor that his family enjoyed. John was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milwaukee Rescue Mission, https://milmission.org/honors-memorials or 830 N. 19ths St., Milwaukee, WI, 53233. A private memorial will take place.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
