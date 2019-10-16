Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
West Bend - Passed away on October 16, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Ehlert) for 64 years. Loving father of Susan (Cory) Schneider and Steven (Kari Buelow) Hense. Proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Carol (the late Clarence) Hense and Dave (Doris) Ehlert. He was beloved by his entire family and countless friends. John was an award-winning woodcarver. He and Marge were very active in their church and various social clubs.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, at 12-1:45PM. Service at 2PM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park to follow. Memorials appreciated to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the WI Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
