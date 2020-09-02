John K. Mortimer
Brookfield - Passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Age 73. Beloved husband for 44 years of Joanie (nee Fox).
Dear father of Ben (Patty) and Pete. Loving grandfather of Sam and Nathan. Dear son-in-law of Jean Fox. Close friend and brother-in-law of Chris (Scott) Morrissey and their children, Jack and Claire. Further survived by his sister-in-law, Sandy (Mort) Mortimer and her children, Lynn (Tim) and Mike (Patti); nieces, Bridget and Colleen Driscoll; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Marian Mortimer; his brother, Mort; his father-in-law, Francis Fox; and his sister-in-law, Janet Driscoll.
There will be a memorial gathering for John at O'Donoghues Irish Pub, 13225 Watertown Plank Road in Elm Grove on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12:00noon until 3:00pm with a service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association
appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Randolph Lipchik for his compassion and care shown to John and his family.
Raised in West Allis under the loving care of parents Gerald and Marian, John enjoyed a delightful childhood, pursuing interests such as reading, playing many sports, as well as reveling in his fascination with cars.
In parallel to his childhood in West Allis, John contributed to building and maintaining a family cottage on Gilbert Lake in Wild Rose with his parents and his beloved older brother Mort, and found amusement in lake activities such as slalom skiing, sailing, and fishing, accompanied by hobbies such as building his own hydroplane boat.
At the age of 20, John proudly enlisted and served in the US Air Force intelligence division which included service in Thailand as a Target Analysis Specialist from 1968 to 1969, for which he was awarded a medal of meritorious service. He often said that joining the service was one of the best life choices he ever made.
Thereafter, John attended college at UWM and assumed ownership of Aberdeen's flower shop. While attending a party he met Joanie, his adored wife of 44 years, bearing two children, Ben and Pete. John was a devoted and loving partner to Joanie, and a magnificent father to Ben and Pete.
John was known by friends and relatives to have a gentle and kind demeanor, as well as a great sense of humor, and was never shy about offering his love and affection for those close to him.
A voracious reader, John was knowledgeable on a wide array of subjects. He could offer intelligent insights on many topics, and enjoyed inquiring on and absorbing the perspectives of others.
John is to be admired and respected for his lengthy and courageous battle with lung disease during which he maintained an unyielding sense of optimism which no doubt extended his life many years. His success in this endeavor was inspired and aided by his wife Joanie who battled alongside him until the very end.
John lived a wonderful and complete life. May his soul rest in peace until we meet him in heaven.