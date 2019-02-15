Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
Neuman, John K. Passed away February 11, 2019. Born in 1931 in West Allis to John and Theresa Neuman (Schwarzinger). Preceded in death by his sister Joyce and son Michael (Robin) Neuman. Survived by his wife Anita, daughter Jeanine (Peter), son Stephen (Kathy), seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. John joined the Air Force, serving from 1948-1954 and was on duty during the Korean War. He work at Falk Corp until his retirement in 1990. He then retired to Boulder Junction for over 20 years. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and the Wright House for their kind care. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, February 17 from 2-4 PM at the funeral home, with a service to follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the WI Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
