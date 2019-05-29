|
O'Brien, John K. "Kort" Joined his beloved wife Gloria on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving father of Dennis (Carol), Patrick (Janice), Catherine Schmidt, Colleen (Chad) Smet, and Daniel (Lori) O'Brien. Brother of Kathleen (Kevin) Krizer, the late David (the late Mary) O'Brien, and the late Patrick (the late Arlene) O'Brien. Also loved by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, on Thursday, May 30, 4 PM - 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial St Joseph Catholic Church S89W22650 Milwaukee Ave, Big Bend, on Friday May 31 at 10 AM. Followed by military honors and burial at Rural Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend. Kort was a decorated Army Ranger serving in WWII.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019