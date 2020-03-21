Resources
West Allis - Born to eternal life on March 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Johnson) for 43 years. Father of Michael (Patti) Immekus, Steven (Lorna) Immekus, Joseph (Juli) Immekus and the late Jeffery Immekus. Dear papa of 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Brother of Lorraine Last, Marianne(Gary Kubacki) Staszak, Dolores (Ed) Kendziera, Dennis (Donna) Staszak, Tom (Rosemary) Staszak, Loretta Staszak, Kathy (Russell) Ponto, Frank (Kwihwa) Staszak, David (Yong Ae) Staszak, Suzanne (Mike) Sprenger, Jim (Christine) Staszak and the late Lenny Staszak and Wanda Rowell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Frances Staszak and his brother-in-law and best friend Richard Johnson.

A visitation with Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. John worked for The Milwaukee Road Railroad for 42 years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
