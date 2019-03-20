Services
John "Tom" Kaufman Sr.

Kaufman, John "Tom" Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2019 at the age of 87 years. John leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 63 years Geraldine, sons Tony (Debbie), Mark, Mike (Sandy), and Steve (Kris). John was a very loving and proud Grandpa of Kourtney, Karie and Ryan. John is preceded in death by his wonderful son John Jr. and was the last surviving sibling of 8 brothers and sisters of Agnes & Paul. Also left behind are many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. John was in the Air Force serving during the Korean War and retired from the City of Milwaukee after 33 years as a Master Electrician. John also had the privilege of going on the Honor Flight to Washington DC with his son Steve. The family would also like to thanks Father Ed for all of his 1st Friday visits. Also thank you to Dr. Mateo and his staff for all that they did to care for John. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church (2427 S. 15th St., Milwaukee). Visitation will be at church on Saturday from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
