Reed, John Kenneth Joined the Heavenly Church on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Age 60. Loving father of Jennifer (Craig Maloney) Reed and Kevin (Christina) Reed. Proud grandfather of Taylor. Son of Mary Ann and the late Kenneth Reed. Brother of Robert (Janet), Daniel (Andrea), and David. Also loved by his close friend Lynn "Linda" Cleppe, many other friends, and relatives. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4-7PM. Prayer service at 7PM. Additional visitation at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Rd. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:30-11:30AM. Service at 11:30AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park to follow. Memorials appreciated to the of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019