Kern, Fr. John "Jack" Age 76 years. Born to eternal life March 15, 2019. Beloved brother of James (Christine) of Atlanta and Carol Kern of Cedaredge, CO. Dear uncle of Monica Parker, Stuart Schultz, and Rebecca (Kevin) Molitor. Further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 22 at St. Catherine Church 5101 W. Center St. Milwaukee from 11:00 AM until 1:15 PM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. Father Kern was ordained in 1968 and prayerfully served the following : St. Eugene Parish, St. Francis Seminary, St. Agnes Parish (now All Saints Parish), St Thomas Aquinas Parish, St. Peter and Paul Parish, St. Richard Parish in Racine and St. Catherine Parish. Memorials appreciated to either Pax Christi USA, Bread for the World, the House of Peace, or St. Catherine Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019