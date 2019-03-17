Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. John "Jack" Kern

Notice Condolences Flowers

Fr. John "Jack" Kern Notice
Kern, Fr. John "Jack" Age 76 years. Born to eternal life March 15, 2019. Beloved brother of James (Christine) of Atlanta and Carol Kern of Cedaredge, CO. Dear uncle of Monica Parker, Stuart Schultz, and Rebecca (Kevin) Molitor. Further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 22 at St. Catherine Church 5101 W. Center St. Milwaukee from 11:00 AM until 1:15 PM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. Father Kern was ordained in 1968 and prayerfully served the following : St. Eugene Parish, St. Francis Seminary, St. Agnes Parish (now All Saints Parish), St Thomas Aquinas Parish, St. Peter and Paul Parish, St. Richard Parish in Racine and St. Catherine Parish. Memorials appreciated to either Pax Christi USA, Bread for the World, the House of Peace, or St. Catherine Parish.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now