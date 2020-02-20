Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kischefsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Kischefsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Kischefsky Notice
John "Jack" Kischefsky

Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at age 88.

Loving father of Justin Kischefsky and Kathleen (fiance Ned Stanivuk) May. Dear grandfather of Justin May. Preceded in death by his former wife Marianne Kischefsky. Also survived by a niece and nephew, other relatives and friends.

Jack was born in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee and attended Boy's Tech and Marquette University. After serving in the US Army in the 1950's he went on to work for 40+ years for McGraw-Edison Kyle Plant in South Milwaukee. He enjoyed many years on Milwaukee area lakes with his lifelong friends. Jack was involved in activities at St. Mary's Church and in retirement, volunteered at Tudor Oaks in Muskego.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3-6 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. (PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. Memorials in Jack's name to Marquette College of Engineering are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline