John "Jack" Kischefsky
Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at age 88.
Loving father of Justin Kischefsky and Kathleen (fiance Ned Stanivuk) May. Dear grandfather of Justin May. Preceded in death by his former wife Marianne Kischefsky. Also survived by a niece and nephew, other relatives and friends.
Jack was born in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee and attended Boy's Tech and Marquette University. After serving in the US Army in the 1950's he went on to work for 40+ years for McGraw-Edison Kyle Plant in South Milwaukee. He enjoyed many years on Milwaukee area lakes with his lifelong friends. Jack was involved in activities at St. Mary's Church and in retirement, volunteered at Tudor Oaks in Muskego.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3-6 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. (PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. Memorials in Jack's name to Marquette College of Engineering are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020