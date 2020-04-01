|
|
Dr. John Koehler
West Bend - John G. Koehler DDS, Age 92 years, passed away on Apr. 1, 2020 at Kathy Hospice.
John was born on Aug. 26, 1927 in Waukesha to William and Clara Koehler (Munz). On Aug. 9, 1952 he married Barbara Otto at St. Paul Methodist Church in Manitowoc.
A memorial service will be held at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church - West Bend at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020