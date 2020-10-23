1/1
John Koniar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Koniar

93 of Cudahy passed away on October 15, 2020. Born in Il'anovo, SVK on May 8, 1927. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Denninger) of 70 years. Loving father of Paul (the late Carrie), Nada (Duane) Kramp, Daniel (Valerie), Mila (Marvin) Goetsch, and John A. Proud grandfather of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (the late Jennifer), Kathryn (Travis), Erik, Alyssa, Addison (Trisha), Hannah, and Jordan. Great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ludmilla (the late Duane) Matuszak and Betty Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents Adam & Eva (nee Lestan), his brothers Vladimir and Robert, and sister Darinka Dobek. Further survived by sister-in-law Norma (John) Juern, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00-11:00. Funeral service on Thursday at church at 11:00. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

John graduated from Cudahy High School in 1946. He was employed by the City of Cudahy for 37 years as the City Assessor. He was one of the founders and held office of the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cudahy, and St Paul's Lutheran Church in Cudahy.

In lieu of flowers memorials in John's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved