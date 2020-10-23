John Koniar

John Koniar93 of Cudahy passed away on October 15, 2020. Born in Il'anovo, SVK on May 8, 1927. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Denninger) of 70 years. Loving father of Paul (the late Carrie), Nada (Duane) Kramp, Daniel (Valerie), Mila (Marvin) Goetsch, and John A. Proud grandfather of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (the late Jennifer), Kathryn (Travis), Erik, Alyssa, Addison (Trisha), Hannah, and Jordan. Great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ludmilla (the late Duane) Matuszak and Betty Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents Adam & Eva (nee Lestan), his brothers Vladimir and Robert, and sister Darinka Dobek. Further survived by sister-in-law Norma (John) Juern, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00-11:00. Funeral service on Thursday at church at 11:00. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.John graduated from Cudahy High School in 1946. He was employed by the City of Cudahy for 37 years as the City Assessor. He was one of the founders and held office of the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cudahy, and St Paul's Lutheran Church in Cudahy.In lieu of flowers memorials in John's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society are appreciated.