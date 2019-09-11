Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
John L. Auter


1946 - 2019
John L. Auter Notice
John L. Auter

West Allis - September 6,2019, Age 72 years. Beloved husband of Lin. Loving stepfather of John (Olivia), Suelynn and Kristie (Dante). Dear brother of Jerry (Kathy), Jim and Jeff (Penny) Auter. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday September 16 at 11:30AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Monday 10:30AM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial appreciated.

John worked at Milwaukee Electric Tool for 40 years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
