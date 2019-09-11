|
John L. Auter
West Allis - September 6,2019, Age 72 years. Beloved husband of Lin. Loving stepfather of John (Olivia), Suelynn and Kristie (Dante). Dear brother of Jerry (Kathy), Jim and Jeff (Penny) Auter. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday September 16 at 11:30AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Monday 10:30AM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial appreciated.
John worked at Milwaukee Electric Tool for 40 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019