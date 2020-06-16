John L. Benavides



John L Benavides (48) of Oak Creek passed away on June 8, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born July 2, 1971 in Boulder, Colorado to Lucio and Tina (nee Pittsley) Benavides. John was absolutely the best husband to Dawn (nee Guetzke) and a caring father to Alyssa "AJ" Benavides, Gabriella Salamone, and Alyssa Salamone. He was "the best brother ever" to Victoria Stewart (Joseph), Maria Macauly (Tyler) and Brenda Garcia. He was a dear son-in-law to James and Theresa Guetzke and brother-in-law to Lisa DeFlorin (Jason) and Brian Guetzke. A caring uncle to many nieces and nephews.



John was a dedicated employee and Co-owner at Quadvergent, Inc. for 25 years. He also served on the board of directors at Careers Industries for many years and had been a member of the Racine Rotary Club.



John was the go-to guy, always there when someone needed a hand or a question answered. One would say he was an entrepreneur in many endeavors, a jack of all trades, and Mr. Fix-it. He was a great friend to many. Always offering advice or a shoulder to lean on. He was a fun dad who shared his love of music, movies, and art with his kids. He had patience with them and taught them right from wrong. He was crazy about his wife, Dawn, and would do anything for her. John was and always will be by our sides, even in passing.



John Benavides was gone too soon, and he will be missed dearly by all—more than words can describe. Rest in Heaven, John. We love you.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in John's honor on Saturday, July 11th at the Oak Creek Community Center on Howell Ave. from 4:00pm - 7:00pm.









