Fitch, John L. John Lawrence Fitch, 65, died April 10, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California. John was born January 18, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, and grew up in Milwaukee and Oak Creek, Wisconsin. He was a Boy Scout and member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Milwaukee. At Oak Creek High School, he was on the debate team, lettered in tennis, and played trumpet in the band. At UW--Milwaukee, John belonged to Phi Betta Kappa and two other academic honor societies, and earned three degrees: B.A. in Political Science (1975), M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling (1982), and Ph.D. in Urban Education -- Educational Psychology (1990), all while working a variety of jobs. His earnings from Sentry Foods, Farwell Foods, Gimbels, and house-painting for professors helped pay for school. Career work included teaching, counseling, and research at locations including MATC, Jewish Vocational Service, Milwaukee Center for Independence, UWM and, for a Marquette University study, at West Side Senior Day Center. John did fieldwork at Ranch Rehabilitation Facility, Portal Programs of Grafton, and Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital. In 2007, John moved to Santa Barbara to be helpful to his parents, who had been there since his father's Delco Electronics job transfer in 1974. John's interests included current events, professional sports, reading, movies, vintage TV, and classic rock music. He wrote poetry, a psychology guide, and a history of classic rock groups. He was conscientious, loyal, sweet, gentle, funny, and had a remarkable memory. John's survivors include his mother, Betty; brother James (Amy) and sister Lynn (Timothy) Ryan -- all of California; sister Gail Fitch, Milwaukee; and friends and relatives in many places. His father, Lawrence, died in 2017. John loved Guinea pigs. Donations in his name are suggested to Wisconsin Humane Society, www.wihumane.org. Condolences may be posted at https://wrhsb.com/obituaries/. Please email [email protected] regarding an informal gathering in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019