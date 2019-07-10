|
Fobair, John L. Found peace on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (NEE Klein) and beloved eight children: John (Annette), Christi (Dave) Jentz, Denise (Jeff) Cashmore, Steven, Jilleen (Steve) Pfarr, Marc (Barta), Neal, and Mary (Kevin) Murack, and his twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of UW-Madison where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a lover of life and laughter, big boats and classic cars, organ and accordion music, skiing, golfing, dancing and general tomfoolery. He was a connoisseur of chocolate, a self proclaimed "ice cream-aholic," and stylish beyond compare. He was unique to the end, regularly saying; "Oh well! What the hell, boom boom!" Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the many care givers who supported our father. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 at 11am at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122) followed by Funeral Mass at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisherhouse.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019