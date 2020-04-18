Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
John L. Mueller

John L. Mueller Notice
John L. Mueller

Passed away April 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Dear husband of the late Barbara. Beloved father of Peter, Susan Bellian, and Kevin (Vanessa). Caring grandfather of Peter Jr. (Jen) and Steven. Brother of Joann Miller, Ernest (Pat), Ronald (the late Jackie), Earl Jr. (Sharon), the late Kenneth (Doreen). Also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and his special friend Susan Mack.

John was a retiree of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District where he worked at Jones Island and the South Shore Plant. John was a proud Army veteran who served under President Kennedy, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at Potawatomi Casino, and was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church - Caledonia. Special thanks to Christine, John's home health care nurse, for all her kind and loving care.

Private Services will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
