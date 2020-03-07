|
John L. Nikolai
New Berlin - John L. Nikolai, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23 in New Berlin, WI. He was born on February 11, 1925 in Rubicon, WI and graduated from Sevastapol High School in Door County. John served with the 82nd Airborne in the WWII European Theater and subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a degree in Botany. He married Marian Margaret Merkel on May 30, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, and they enjoyed 67 years together, raising seven children. John worked 25 years as an advertising manager for Hamilton Industries in Two Rivers, WI and was a dedicated member of the community serving on many city boards including the School Board and Library Board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an Eagle Scout Leader. John was an active participant in the Catholic Church his entire life. His kindness, charity, and service to others were exemplary. He is survived by his wife, Marian, his son Zachary (Betsy) Nikolai, his daughters Anne (Ray) Nikolai Kloss, Jeanne (Jose) Nikolai Olivieri, BethAnne (Robert) Heyrman, Mary (Russell) Kollmansberger, and Gretchen (Kevin Knuth) Nikolai as well as ten grandchildren and an adored great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his much-loved son, Stephen John Nikolai.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills, WI on March 14, 2020. Visitation will take place from 10:30 to noon, with the mass at 12:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Capuchin Community Center, both very dear to his heart.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020